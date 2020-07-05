State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 2,179 Shares of Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lessened its holdings in Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,179 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Office Properties Income Trust were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Office Properties Income Trust by 111.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 36,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 19,342 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in Office Properties Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $2,014,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Office Properties Income Trust by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 360,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,834,000 after acquiring an additional 68,726 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Office Properties Income Trust by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,779,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,751,000 after acquiring an additional 304,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Office Properties Income Trust by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 24,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 7,910 shares during the last quarter. 75.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Office Properties Income Trust alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ OPI opened at $25.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.26. Office Properties Income Trust has a 1-year low of $16.50 and a 1-year high of $35.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.73.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($1.09). The company had revenue of $149.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.03 million. Office Properties Income Trust had a return on equity of 0.42% and a net margin of 1.10%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Office Properties Income Trust will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OPI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Office Properties Income Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Office Properties Income Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Office Properties Income Trust from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine downgraded Office Properties Income Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Office Properties Income Trust from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Office Properties Income Trust Company Profile

Office Properties Income Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns buildings primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics like government entities. In December 2018, our predecessor company Government Properties Income Trust, or GOV, merged with Select Income REIT, or SIR, and the combined company was renamed Office Properties Income Trust, or OPI.

Featured Story: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI).

Receive News & Ratings for Office Properties Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Office Properties Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.