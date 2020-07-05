Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $64,000 Stock Holdings in Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNSL)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNSL) by 23.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,703 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Consolidated Communications were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CNSL. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications by 4,196.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 592,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 579,103 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Consolidated Communications by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,720,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,676,000 after acquiring an additional 257,946 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Consolidated Communications by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 650,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after acquiring an additional 230,858 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Consolidated Communications by 168.3% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 331,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 207,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in Consolidated Communications in the first quarter worth approximately $924,000. 77.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Consolidated Communications stock opened at $6.39 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.25. Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $3.24 and a 1-year high of $7.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $466.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 1.21.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $325.66 million for the quarter. Consolidated Communications had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 4.08%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Consolidated Communications from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. BidaskClub raised Consolidated Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.50.

Consolidated Communications Profile

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services to business and residential customers in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services to small, medium, and large business customers; commercial data connectivity services in select markets, including a portfolio of Ethernet services, software defined wide area network, multi-protocol label switching, and private line services; and wholesale services to regional and national interexchange and wireless carriers, including cellular backhaul, dark fiber, and other fiber transport solutions.

