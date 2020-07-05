LifeSteps Financial Inc. Acquires 853 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

LifeSteps Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,150 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 1.7% of LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MSFT. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $12,315,435,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the first quarter worth $328,820,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 113,401,519 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $17,849,067,000 after purchasing an additional 5,771,223 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 22.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,404,917 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,479,739,000 after purchasing an additional 5,287,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,889,017 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,451,565,000 after purchasing an additional 3,836,507 shares in the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft stock opened at $206.26 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $130.78 and a 1-year high of $208.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,564.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $189.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The company had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

In other news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at $8,808,049.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $6,702,736 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Summit Insights initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective (down from $200.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, April 17th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.63.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Featured Article: What is the NASDAQ?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.