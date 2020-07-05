Equitable Trust Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Equitable Trust Co. boosted its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,341 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,156 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 3.2% of Equitable Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $29,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in Microsoft by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 21,994,272 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,468,497,000 after acquiring an additional 600,041 shares in the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 16,925 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 5,018 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,012,814 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $790,859,000 after acquiring an additional 879,345 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 8,889 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Microsoft by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 105,825 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $16,690,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $206.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,564.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.38, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.87. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $130.78 and a 52 week high of $208.02.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

MSFT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $208.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Microsoft from $199.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, May 15th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Summit Insights initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.63.

In other Microsoft news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $6,702,736 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Further Reading: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.