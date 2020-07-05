Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC decreased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,202 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,953 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 2.0% of Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Orser Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 17,399 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 77,078 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,118,000 after acquiring an additional 10,567 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,340,573 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,157,608,000 after acquiring an additional 355,038 shares during the period. Check Capital Management Inc. CA lifted its stake in Microsoft by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Check Capital Management Inc. CA now owns 6,412 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, TBH Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,040,000. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft stock opened at $206.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,564.16 billion, a PE ratio of 34.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $130.78 and a 12 month high of $208.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.88.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The company had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

In related news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,049 shares of company stock worth $6,702,736. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on MSFT. Macquarie restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.63.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

