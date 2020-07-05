Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Sells 6,410 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC trimmed its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 25.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,430 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 6,410 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 1.7% of Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 115,684,966 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $18,213,038,000 after buying an additional 2,283,447 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 103,523,946 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $16,326,780,000 after buying an additional 3,527,148 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 93,247,848 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $14,706,128,000 after buying an additional 471,612 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $12,315,435,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 64,583,714 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $10,184,852,000 after buying an additional 199,804 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $206.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1,564.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.38, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $189.59 and its 200 day moving average is $171.87. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $130.78 and a 1 year high of $208.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.88.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

MSFT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Griffin Securities lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Macquarie reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.63.

In other Microsoft news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,049 shares of company stock worth $6,702,736. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

