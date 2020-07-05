Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stake Lowered by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC lowered its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,359,006 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,221,897 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 4.0% of Clearbridge Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.31% of Microsoft worth $3,683,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 39,393 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 184,341 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $29,073,000 after acquiring an additional 15,156 shares during the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 9,150 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Microsoft by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,557 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,242,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FCA Corp TX grew its stake in Microsoft by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 5,428 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Microsoft from $198.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Microsoft from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Microsoft from $190.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.63.

Microsoft stock opened at $206.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $189.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1,564.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.38, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $130.78 and a fifty-two week high of $208.02.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

In other news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,109,643.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $6,702,736 in the last three months. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Featured Article: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.