Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $1.72 Million Stock Holdings in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its position in shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 54.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 155,403 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 186,458 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $1,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc increased its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 74,553 shares of the bank’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 13,024 shares during the last quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,566 shares of the bank’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 22,595 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 495,961 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,481,000 after purchasing an additional 65,253 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 997,238 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,019,000 after purchasing an additional 157,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 505,303 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,584,000 after purchasing an additional 242,522 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

In other People’s United Financial news, EVP David P. Berey sold 12,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total value of $156,125.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PBCT opened at $11.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.29. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.37 and a 12-month high of $17.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.54.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $519.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.17 million. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 8.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. Equities analysts expect that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PBCT shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of People’s United Financial from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. DA Davidson lowered shares of People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of People’s United Financial from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

