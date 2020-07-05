State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $800,000 Holdings in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 55,477 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,188 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Boyd Gaming by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in Boyd Gaming by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 42,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Boyd Gaming by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Boyd Gaming by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BYD opened at $19.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 2.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.74. Boyd Gaming Co. has a twelve month low of $6.44 and a twelve month high of $36.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $680.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.46 million. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The business’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming Co. will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

BYD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Boyd Gaming from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Nomura Instinet boosted their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Nomura upped their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.29.

In other Boyd Gaming news, EVP Marianne Boyd Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total transaction of $230,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 285,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,586,438.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman William S. Boyd acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.07 per share, for a total transaction of $1,607,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 13, 2019, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

