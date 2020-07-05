The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Grows Stock Position in A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 143,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,602 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.09% of A. O. Smith worth $5,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,487,000. GQ Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in A. O. Smith by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in A. O. Smith by 235.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. Institutional investors own 80.21% of the company’s stock.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

NYSE:AOS opened at $47.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.28. A. O. Smith Corp has a 52-week low of $33.81 and a 52-week high of $52.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $636.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.91 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 19.95%. A. O. Smith’s revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Corp will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AOS shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised A. O. Smith from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 8th. UBS Group began coverage on A. O. Smith in a research report on Friday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Cfra lowered their price target on A. O. Smith from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.50.

In other A. O. Smith news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 46,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total transaction of $2,278,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 135,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,695,182.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

See Also: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS).

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.