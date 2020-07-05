Cabot Microelectronics Co. (NASDAQ:CCMP) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its position in Cabot Microelectronics Co. (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 17.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,923 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Cabot Microelectronics were worth $1,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in Cabot Microelectronics by 32.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 332,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,189,000 after acquiring an additional 82,081 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Cabot Microelectronics by 138.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,693,000 after acquiring an additional 24,300 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Cabot Microelectronics by 21.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,829,000 after acquiring an additional 19,879 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Cabot Microelectronics by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 395,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,089,000 after acquiring an additional 12,591 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Cabot Microelectronics by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 3,371 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCMP opened at $138.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Cabot Microelectronics Co. has a 12-month low of $85.26 and a 12-month high of $169.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $139.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.05 and a beta of 1.26.

Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.05. Cabot Microelectronics had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The firm had revenue of $284.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. Cabot Microelectronics’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Cabot Microelectronics Co. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 23rd. Cabot Microelectronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.19%.

CCMP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Cabot Microelectronics from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Cfra reduced their target price on shares of Cabot Microelectronics from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. CL King increased their target price on shares of Cabot Microelectronics from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Cabot Microelectronics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.71.

In other Cabot Microelectronics news, VP Daniel D. Woodland sold 2,548 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.34, for a total transaction of $334,654.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,749,186.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Microelectronics Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. The firm offers chemical mechanical planarization slurries for polishing many of the conducting, insulating and isolating materials used in integrated circuit devices, and for polishing the disk substrates and magnetic heads used in hard disk drives.

