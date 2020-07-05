New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Purchases 3,600 Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) by 37.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 121,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after acquiring an additional 22,907 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 529,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,693,000 after acquiring an additional 38,200 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,455,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,813,000 after acquiring an additional 103,160 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 508,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,100,000 after acquiring an additional 130,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,493,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.39% of the company’s stock.

NUS stock opened at $48.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79, a PEG ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.18. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.31 and a 1-year high of $48.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.22.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $518.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.01 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 6.49%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently 48.39%.

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, insider Joseph Y. Chang sold 34,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $1,399,149.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,658.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Nu Skin Enterprises from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Nu Skin Enterprises from $29.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Nu Skin Enterprises from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes anti-aging personal care products and nutritional supplements under the Nu Skin and Pharmanex category brands worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care systems, ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

