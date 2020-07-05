The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases 20,537 Shares of Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) by 14.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 159,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,537 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.11% of Apartment Investment and Management worth $5,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIV. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 1,083.8% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 99.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Apartment Investment and Management alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho downgraded Apartment Investment and Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Bank of America lowered shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Apartment Investment and Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Apartment Investment and Management from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Apartment Investment and Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

Shares of Apartment Investment and Management stock opened at $39.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.85. Apartment Investment and Management Co has a twelve month low of $24.53 and a twelve month high of $55.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.60.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.62). The business had revenue of $224.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.15 million. Apartment Investment and Management had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 22.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apartment Investment and Management Co will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apartment Investment and Management Profile

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 132 communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

Featured Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Investment and Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Investment and Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.