The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Boosts Stock Holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 16.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 189,066 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,112 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.09% of Royal Caribbean Cruises worth $6,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 32,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,355,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,139,000. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. now owns 2,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. 66.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

In related news, Director Donald Thompson acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $53.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,064,800.00. Company insiders own 13.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RCL opened at $49.51 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd has a 1 year low of $19.25 and a 1 year high of $135.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a PE ratio of 58.94 and a beta of 2.50.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.85). The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 1.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd will post -13.77 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RCL. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.84.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.