The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Raises Position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 155,800 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.14% of Owens Corning worth $6,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Owens Corning by 509.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 693,589 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,682,000 after acquiring an additional 579,805 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Owens Corning by 904.8% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,869 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Owens Corning by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,518 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,243,000 after purchasing an additional 6,612 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 341,997 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,271,000 after buying an additional 42,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Owens Corning in the 4th quarter worth $357,000. 95.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OC. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Owens Corning from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Owens Corning in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Nomura Securities upped their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Zelman & Associates cut shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Owens Corning has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

NYSE OC opened at $54.06 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.75. Owens Corning has a fifty-two week low of $28.56 and a fifty-two week high of $68.72. The company has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. Owens Corning had a negative net margin of 7.84% and a positive return on equity of 11.93%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Owens Corning’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.15%.

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

