New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Reduces Stake in Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its stake in shares of Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) by 19.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sealed Air by 357.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Sealed Air by 69.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sealed Air by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Sealed Air by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sealed Air by 487.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares in the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Sealed Air stock opened at $33.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.26. Sealed Air Corp has a 12 month low of $17.06 and a 12 month high of $45.86.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Sealed Air had a negative return on equity of 179.75% and a net margin of 6.84%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Sealed Air Corp will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is 22.70%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sealed Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Sealed Air from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Sealed Air from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.80.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials and equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, and total cost optimization for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

