Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) PT Raised to $83.00 at Morgan Stanley

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $79.00 to $83.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on RARE. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $53.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $80.00.

Shares of RARE opened at $86.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of -11.71 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 4.49. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $31.99 and a 1-year high of $86.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.90.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.68) by ($0.23). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 348.78% and a negative return on equity of 60.65%. The company had revenue of $36.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.82) earnings per share. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s quarterly revenue was up 99.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Shalini Sharp sold 10,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.23, for a total transaction of $759,669.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 111,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,272,339.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 2,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.72, for a total transaction of $203,387.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,555 shares of company stock worth $1,942,395. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RARE. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 35.2% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,016,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $178,465,000 after buying an additional 1,044,752 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,237,295 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $138,265,000 after buying an additional 865,865 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth about $21,892,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 205.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 704,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,297,000 after acquiring an additional 473,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 154.8% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 370,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,830,000 after acquiring an additional 225,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.91% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. The company was founded by Emil D.

