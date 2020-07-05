FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board cut its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 19.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,467 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in FLIR Systems were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,277 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems by 1.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,668 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 6,922 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems by 1.8% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 18,535 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems by 2.3% during the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,918 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. 92.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Steven E. Wynne sold 21,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total transaction of $1,041,144.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 49,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,427,429.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

FLIR stock opened at $42.16 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.85 and a 52-week high of $59.44. The firm has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 1.57.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. FLIR Systems had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The business had revenue of $450.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st. FLIR Systems’s payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FLIR shares. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of FLIR Systems in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of FLIR Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of FLIR Systems in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.78.

FLIR Systems Company Profile

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

