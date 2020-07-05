Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) PT Raised to $91.00

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) had its target price upped by Wedbush from $83.00 to $91.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($1.55) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($1.33) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($6.37) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($1.21) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($1.11) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($4.00) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.27) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.68 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.13 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $53.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $80.00.

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

NASDAQ RARE opened at $86.04 on Wednesday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $31.99 and a 12 month high of $86.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 4.49. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.71 and a beta of 2.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.90.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.68) by ($0.23). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 348.78% and a negative return on equity of 60.65%. The company had revenue of $36.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.82) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 99.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -6.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, SVP Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 2,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total transaction of $174,731.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,329,049. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 1,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $140,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,156,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,555 shares of company stock worth $1,942,395. 8.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1,976.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 189.3% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,248 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. 99.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. The company was founded by Emil D.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.