Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $36,000 Stake in Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) by 180.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,205 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,293 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Tupperware Brands were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TUP. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 93,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,570,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,472,000 after purchasing an additional 121,852 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 75,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 10,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,031,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,854,000 after purchasing an additional 236,021 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.36% of the company’s stock.

TUP opened at $5.59 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.26 and its 200-day moving average is $4.66. Tupperware Brands Co. has a 1-year low of $1.15 and a 1-year high of $19.06. The company has a market cap of $273.99 million, a P/E ratio of -8.47 and a beta of 2.73.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $375.90 million during the quarter. Tupperware Brands had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 13.18%.

In other Tupperware Brands news, CFO Cassandra Harris acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,350 shares in the company, valued at $256,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on TUP shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Tupperware Brands to $2.90 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tupperware Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tupperware Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Tupperware Brands in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of various products across a range of brands and categories in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, North America, and South America. The company engages in the manufacture and sale of design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

