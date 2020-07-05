AQR Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI)

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI) by 94.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,297,285 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Sinclair Broadcast Group worth $1,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 87.9% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 17.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 6,142.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 7,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $187,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $16.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine raised Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $39.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.75.

Shares of NASDAQ SBGI opened at $18.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.01 and a 200-day moving average of $22.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.33. Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc has a 12 month low of $10.57 and a 12 month high of $59.58.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $1.31. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.94%.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Company Profile

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting company in the United States. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations. The company broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

