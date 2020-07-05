State of Tennessee Treasury Department Makes New $709,000 Investment in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in shares of Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 20,000 shares of the LED producer’s stock, valued at approximately $709,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Cree by 21.3% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,238,126 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $469,424,000 after buying an additional 2,327,626 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Cree by 1.4% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,990,380 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $318,799,000 after purchasing an additional 123,210 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Cree by 115.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,826,803 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $100,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517,327 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cree in the fourth quarter valued at $110,518,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Cree by 166.9% in the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,106,400 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $74,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,171 shares during the period. 96.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CREE. BidaskClub raised Cree from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Cree from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Cree from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Cree from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Cree from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Cree has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.08.

Shares of CREE opened at $58.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.73. The stock has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of -22.03 and a beta of 1.12. Cree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.77 and a 12 month high of $64.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.89 and a quick ratio of 4.22.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The LED producer reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $215.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.05 million. Cree had a negative return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 30.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cree, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cree

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED), lighting, and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products.

