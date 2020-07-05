iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) Shares Acquired by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) by 23.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,462 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.06% of iRobot worth $738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iRobot by 1.5% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,483,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,671,000 after purchasing an additional 22,328 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iRobot by 3.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 958,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,201,000 after purchasing an additional 30,490 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iRobot by 9.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 903,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,934,000 after purchasing an additional 80,621 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iRobot by 0.9% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 823,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,671,000 after purchasing an additional 7,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iRobot by 66.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 543,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,217,000 after purchasing an additional 216,640 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, Director Michael Bell sold 4,000 shares of iRobot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.24, for a total transaction of $320,960.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,091.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Glen Daniel Weinstein sold 3,958 shares of iRobot stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $257,270.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,559 shares in the company, valued at $4,326,335. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,814 shares of company stock worth $1,430,261 over the last three months. 2.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IRBT shares. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on iRobot in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded iRobot from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on iRobot from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on iRobot from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on iRobot from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.90.

NASDAQ:IRBT opened at $85.58 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 2.47. iRobot Co. has a 12 month low of $32.79 and a 12 month high of $94.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 55.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.74.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.09). iRobot had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $192.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.51 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that iRobot Co. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots for the consumer market worldwide. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Mirra Pool Cleaning Robot to clean residential pools and removes debris as small as two microns from pool floors, walls, and stairs.

