State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $790,000 Stock Holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,205 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 3,385.0% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on VAC shares. Nomura dropped their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $136.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $119.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $124.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $118.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.43.

Shares of NYSE:VAC opened at $83.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $88.54 and a 200-day moving average of $96.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 2,091.25 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp has a 12 month low of $30.10 and a 12 month high of $131.27.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.60 million. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 11.55%. On average, research analysts predict that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Laurie A. Sullivan sold 1,390 shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.77, for a total transaction of $135,900.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,846.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton, Westin, Hyatt Residence Club brands, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. The company operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

