FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 2,074 Shares of ING Groep NV (NYSE:ING)

FDx Advisors Inc. lowered its position in ING Groep NV (NYSE:ING) by 13.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,074 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ING Groep by 1.4% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 50,594,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,561,000 after acquiring an additional 680,180 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 7.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,481,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287,887 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,599,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503,702 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 164.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,042,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of ING Groep in the first quarter valued at approximately $20,809,000. Institutional investors own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

ING has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of ING Groep and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Cfra lowered their target price on shares of ING Groep from $14.00 to $7.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ING Groep from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

Shares of NYSE ING opened at $7.13 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.68 and its 200-day moving average is $8.28. The stock has a market cap of $27.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.60. ING Groep NV has a twelve month low of $4.52 and a twelve month high of $12.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.98 billion for the quarter. ING Groep had a net margin of 23.79% and a return on equity of 8.15%. On average, research analysts anticipate that ING Groep NV will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ING Groep

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

