Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI) Shares Sold by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI) by 36.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,033 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Team were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Team by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 15,471 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Team by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 364,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,824,000 after buying an additional 10,655 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Team by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 995,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,469,000 after buying an additional 80,732 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Team by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 107,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 6,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Team by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 4,983 shares in the last quarter. 98.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TISI opened at $5.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $168.16 million, a PE ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Team, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.75 and a twelve month high of $19.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.65.

Team (NYSE:TISI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 17th. The business services provider reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59). The business had revenue of $236.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.00 million. Team had a negative return on equity of 3.15% and a negative net margin of 18.39%. Research analysts predict that Team, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

TISI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sidoti dropped their target price on Team from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Team from $17.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Team from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Team from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Team currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.67.

Team Company Profile

Team, Inc provides specialty industrial services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Inspection and Heat Treating Group (IHT), Mechanical Services Group (MS), and Quest Integrity Group (Quest Integrity). The IHT segment offers non-destructive evaluation and testing, radiographic testing, ultrasonic testing, magnetic particle inspection, liquid penetrant inspection, positive material identification, electromagnetic testing, alternating current field measurement, and eddy current testing services.

