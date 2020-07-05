Morgan Stanley Has $12.60 Million Stake in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

Morgan Stanley decreased its position in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) by 29.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 696,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 289,599 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in B&G Foods were worth $12,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,312,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,401,000 after purchasing an additional 485,835 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,208,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,984,000 after purchasing an additional 119,510 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,680,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,128,000 after purchasing an additional 222,350 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,227,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,005,000 after purchasing an additional 305,759 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Management Corp VA raised its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 989,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,903,000 after purchasing an additional 234,200 shares during the period. 75.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on B&G Foods from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on B&G Foods in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised B&G Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on B&G Foods in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on B&G Foods in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. B&G Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.25.

NYSE BGS opened at $24.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.39 and a 12 month high of $26.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.83 and a 200-day moving average of $18.58.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. B&G Foods had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 5.17%. The company had revenue of $449.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 115.85%.

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, puffed corn and rice snacks, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

