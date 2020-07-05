Kosmos Energy Ltd (NYSE:KOS) Position Boosted by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd (NYSE:KOS) by 144.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,450 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,233 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Kosmos Energy were worth $60,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KOS. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,173,926 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $17,917,000 after buying an additional 963,864 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 53.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,198,841 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,658,000 after buying an additional 1,811,009 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy in the first quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 22.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,410,703 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,444,000 after buying an additional 5,134,666 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

KOS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Investec lowered shares of Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $1.50 price target on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Kosmos Energy from $3.60 to $3.45 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Kosmos Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.48.

Shares of KOS opened at $1.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. Kosmos Energy Ltd has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $7.55.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $177.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.50 million. Kosmos Energy had a negative net margin of 13.35% and a negative return on equity of 7.93%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kosmos Energy Ltd will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Kosmos Energy

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. Its primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. The company also maintains an exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

