Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Grows Stake in Tenneco Inc (NYSE:TEN)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in Tenneco Inc (NYSE:TEN) by 80.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,357 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,964 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Tenneco were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tenneco in the first quarter worth about $205,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Tenneco in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Tenneco by 141.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 119,820 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 70,173 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in shares of Tenneco by 14.7% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 48,872 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 6,275 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenneco during the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TEN shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Tenneco in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Tenneco from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered Tenneco from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Tenneco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Tenneco from $3.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.80.

Shares of NYSE TEN opened at $7.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.99, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $447.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 2.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.71. Tenneco Inc has a 52-week low of $2.21 and a 52-week high of $16.29.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The auto parts company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. Tenneco had a positive return on equity of 12.98% and a negative net margin of 6.17%. Tenneco’s quarterly revenue was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Tenneco Inc will post -3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Tenneco Profile

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company offers clean air products and systems, including catalytic converters and diesel oxidation catalysts, diesel particulate filters, burner systems, lean nitrogen oxide (NOx) traps, hydrocarbon vaporizers and injectors, selective catalytic reduction (SCR) systems, SCR-coated diesel particulate filters systems, urea dosing systems, four-way catalysts, alternative NOx reduction technologies, mufflers and resonators, fabricated exhaust manifolds, pipes, hydroformed assemblies, elastomeric hangers and isolators, and aftertreatment control units.

