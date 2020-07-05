Deutsche Bank AG Sells 48,888 Shares of Criteo SA (NASDAQ:CRTO)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its stake in shares of Criteo SA (NASDAQ:CRTO) by 47.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,144 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 48,888 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.09% of Criteo worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRTO. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Criteo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Criteo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Criteo in the first quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Altium Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Criteo in the first quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Criteo in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 81.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CRTO stock opened at $11.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $704.04 million, a P/E ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.24. Criteo SA has a one year low of $5.89 and a one year high of $20.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.19.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The information services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.16. Criteo had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $206.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Criteo SA will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRTO has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Criteo from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub cut Criteo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Societe Generale raised Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Criteo from $17.00 to $7.30 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised Criteo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.24.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides an advertising platform for the open Internet in France and internationally. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which collects clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties. Its Criteo AI Engine solutions include Lookalike finder algorithms; recommendation algorithms; predictive bidding algorithms; bidding engine that executes campaigns based on certain objectives set by its clients; dynamic creative optimization+, which assembles customized creative advertising content by optimizing each individual creative component in the advertisement; software systems and processes, which enable data synchronization, storage, and analysis of distributed computing infrastructure in various geographies; and experimentation platform, an offline/online platform to enhance the capabilities and effectiveness of prediction models.

