State of Tennessee Treasury Department Boosts Stake in Corecivic Inc (NYSE:CXW)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in Corecivic Inc (NYSE:CXW) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,913 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.06% of Corecivic worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Corecivic by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 61,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in Corecivic by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 63,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Corecivic by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Corecivic by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 11,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Corecivic by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. 71.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Corecivic alerts:

NYSE CXW opened at $9.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.53. Corecivic Inc has a 12-month low of $8.33 and a 12-month high of $20.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.17.

Corecivic (NYSE:CXW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Corecivic had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $491.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Corecivic Inc will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Corecivic in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Corecivic in a research note on Monday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Corecivic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corecivic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

About Corecivic

CoreCivic is a diversified government solutions company with the scale and experience needed to solve tough government challenges in flexible cost-effective ways. We provide a broad range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a growing network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

Read More: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for Corecivic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corecivic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.