The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Trims Stock Holdings in Mobileiron Inc (NASDAQ:MOBL)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its holdings in Mobileiron Inc (NASDAQ:MOBL) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,652,619 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 22,089 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 1.43% of Mobileiron worth $6,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Mobileiron by 164.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,994 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,726 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Mobileiron by 2,617.0% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,249 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,019 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mobileiron by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,361 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Mobileiron in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Mobileiron in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Mobileiron news, VP Brian Foster sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $33,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 383,742 shares in the company, valued at $1,726,839. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sohail M. Parekh sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.74, for a total transaction of $189,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 511,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,423,239.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MOBL opened at $4.99 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.70 and its 200 day moving average is $4.48. Mobileiron Inc has a 52 week low of $2.94 and a 52 week high of $7.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Mobileiron (NASDAQ:MOBL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $49.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.13 million. Mobileiron had a negative net margin of 21.47% and a negative return on equity of 109.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mobileiron Inc will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on MOBL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mobileiron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Mobileiron in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Mobileiron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.31.

MobileIron, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile IT platform that enables enterprises to manage and secure mobile applications, content, and devices while offering their employees with device choice, privacy, and a native user experience worldwide. It offers MobileIron security platform, which includes MobileIron unified endpoint management, a comprehensive security platform that provides the fundamental visibility and IT controls to secure, manage, and monitor various corporate or employee-owned mobile devices or desktops that access business-critical data; MobileIron Access to block untrusted devices and apps from accessing cloud services based on security posture and compliance, as well as provide single sign-on and multifactor authentication for applications on the device; and MobileIron Tunnel that provides secure connectivity through a per-app VPN to connect applications to back-end services.

