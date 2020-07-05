Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Acquires 1,020 Shares of Puma Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:PBYI)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:PBYI) by 16.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Puma Biotechnology were worth $60,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 33,132 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 2,311 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,577 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 2,779 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 169.6% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 3,119 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Puma Biotechnology alerts:

In other news, Director Jay M. Moyes sold 9,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $92,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $392,093.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Troy Edward Wilson sold 25,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total value of $251,692.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,197.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,482 shares of company stock valued at $349,126 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 21.80% of the company’s stock.

Puma Biotechnology stock opened at $10.53 on Friday. Puma Biotechnology Inc has a 52 week low of $5.50 and a 52 week high of $15.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.55. The stock has a market cap of $414.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 1.21.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.34. Puma Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 500.98% and a negative net margin of 36.72%. The business had revenue of $51.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 48.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Puma Biotechnology Inc will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Puma Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Puma Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Puma Biotechnology from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Puma Biotechnology in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.10.

Puma Biotechnology Company Profile

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care. Its drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 neratinib (intravenous).

Further Reading: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Puma Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.