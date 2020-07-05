25,000 Shares in First Interstate Bancsystem Inc (NASDAQ:FIBK) Bought by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem Inc (NASDAQ:FIBK) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 25,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 36.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Allied Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 4.1% during the first quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its position in First Interstate Bancsystem by 5.3% in the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 18,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Interstate Bancsystem in the first quarter worth $32,000. 50.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on FIBK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded First Interstate Bancsystem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. TheStreet cut First Interstate Bancsystem from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Interstate Bancsystem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. ValuEngine upgraded First Interstate Bancsystem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub cut First Interstate Bancsystem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

In other news, Director Ross E. Leckie sold 1,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.42, for a total value of $46,684.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,028 shares in the company, valued at $260,267.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Kevin P. Riley acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.13 per share, with a total value of $68,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $914,376.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 21.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIBK stock opened at $29.94 on Friday. First Interstate Bancsystem Inc has a fifty-two week low of $24.50 and a fifty-two week high of $43.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

First Interstate Bancsystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.18). First Interstate Bancsystem had a net margin of 23.56% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The firm had revenue of $166.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Interstate Bancsystem Inc will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

