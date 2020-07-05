State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 1,511 Shares of Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department decreased its position in Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,511 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Lithia Motors in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Lithia Motors in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lithia Motors by 426.7% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Lithia Motors by 22.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Lithia Motors in the first quarter worth $168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Lithia Motors from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Guggenheim raised their price target on Lithia Motors from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lithia Motors from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. TheStreet upgraded Lithia Motors from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on Lithia Motors from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lithia Motors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.75.

NYSE LAD opened at $155.49 on Friday. Lithia Motors Inc has a one year low of $55.74 and a one year high of $165.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $132.87 and a 200 day moving average of $121.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76, a PEG ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.03. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 2.07%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.42 EPS. Lithia Motors’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Lithia Motors Inc will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates automotive franchises, and retails new and used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It sells new and used cars, replacement parts, vehicle service contracts, vehicle protection products, and credit insurance products; provides vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint, and repair services; and arranges related financing.

