FDx Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 15,595 Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU)

FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 15,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC grew its holdings in shares of Docusign by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 3,060,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,802,000 after acquiring an additional 9,176 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Docusign by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,741,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,033,000 after acquiring an additional 50,702 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Docusign by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,731,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,926,000 after acquiring an additional 212,415 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Docusign by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,621,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,791,000 after acquiring an additional 26,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Docusign by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,492,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,877,000 after acquiring an additional 67,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Docusign alerts:

NASDAQ DOCU opened at $190.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Docusign Inc has a 1-year low of $43.13 and a 1-year high of $199.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $148.65 and a 200-day moving average of $101.17.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Docusign had a negative net margin of 19.91% and a negative return on equity of 29.36%. The business had revenue of $297.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Docusign Inc will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 41,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.85, for a total value of $5,058,480.90. Following the sale, the executive now owns 217,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,500,059.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Kirsten O. Wolberg sold 7,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.87, for a total transaction of $1,290,967.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 117,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,330,432.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 131,244 shares of company stock worth $18,025,109. Insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DOCU shares. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Docusign in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Docusign from $90.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Evercore ISI cut Docusign to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Docusign from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Docusign from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Docusign has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.68.

Docusign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

Featured Story: What is an economic bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU).

Receive News & Ratings for Docusign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docusign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.