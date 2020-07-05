Guggenheim Capital LLC Trims Stock Position in HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) by 31.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,001 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 32,057 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in HollyFrontier were worth $1,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HFC. Optimal Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in HollyFrontier by 52.6% during the first quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,929 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,915,000 after purchasing an additional 40,986 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in HollyFrontier by 6.3% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 108,046 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 6,375 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in HollyFrontier by 9.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 599,785 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,699,000 after purchasing an additional 51,571 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in HollyFrontier by 18.6% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 163,330 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,002,000 after purchasing an additional 25,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in HollyFrontier by 139.6% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 31,245 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 18,202 shares during the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get HollyFrontier alerts:

NYSE:HFC opened at $27.22 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.19 and a 200 day moving average of $35.19. HollyFrontier Corp has a 52 week low of $18.48 and a 52 week high of $58.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.73.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. HollyFrontier had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that HollyFrontier Corp will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. HollyFrontier’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HFC. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $25.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Mizuho upgraded shares of HollyFrontier from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of HollyFrontier from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of HollyFrontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. HollyFrontier has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.62.

HollyFrontier Profile

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

Read More: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC).

Receive News & Ratings for HollyFrontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HollyFrontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.