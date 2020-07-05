Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Shares Sold by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lessened its holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 645 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Unum Group by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 999,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,159,000 after acquiring an additional 262,265 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Unum Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 454,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,820,000 after acquiring an additional 12,252 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Unum Group by 61.9% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Unum Group in the first quarter worth about $4,524,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in Unum Group by 33.0% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 10,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. 89.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UNM stock opened at $16.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.14 and a 200 day moving average of $20.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.70. Unum Group has a twelve month low of $9.58 and a twelve month high of $35.09.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 11.68%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Unum Group will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on UNM shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Unum Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Unum Group from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Unum Group in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Unum Group in a report on Monday, June 1st. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Unum Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.38.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

