State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 380,654 Shares of Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lessened its holdings in shares of Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 91.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 380,654 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Discovery Communications were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Discovery Communications by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 133,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,369,000 after acquiring an additional 3,272 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Discovery Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Discovery Communications by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,215,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,803,000 after acquiring an additional 234,491 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Discovery Communications by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,851,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,087,000 after acquiring an additional 618,457 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Discovery Communications by 6.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,888,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,345,000 after acquiring an additional 458,267 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DISCA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Discovery Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Discovery Communications from $39.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Cfra lowered shares of Discovery Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Discovery Communications from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Discovery Communications from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.58.

Shares of DISCA stock opened at $20.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.88 and a 200 day moving average of $25.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.51. Discovery Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.12 and a twelve month high of $33.65.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. Discovery Communications had a return on equity of 23.40% and a net margin of 18.54%. The business’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Discovery Communications Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John C. Malone sold 5,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.44, for a total transaction of $112,109.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 780,591 shares in the company, valued at $16,735,871.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Discovery Communications Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

