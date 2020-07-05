Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Shares Acquired by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) by 139.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,276 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned approximately 0.06% of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust worth $730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $580,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 191.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,257,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,052,000 after purchasing an additional 825,941 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 448,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,867,000 after buying an additional 69,864 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $176,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 79.1% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 148,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,613,000 after buying an additional 65,798 shares during the period. 90.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a report on Monday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.75.

Shares of NASDAQ ILPT opened at $20.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 5.19 and a quick ratio of 5.19. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $12.95 and a 1-year high of $24.18. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.95.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.06). Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a return on equity of 4.72% and a net margin of 19.62%. The company had revenue of $64.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.20 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Industrial Logistics Properties Trust

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

