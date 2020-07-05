Guggenheim Capital LLC Takes Position in MGP Ingredients Inc (NASDAQ:MGPI)

Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in MGP Ingredients Inc (NASDAQ:MGPI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 56,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,508,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.33% of MGP Ingredients as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in MGP Ingredients in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MGP Ingredients in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in MGP Ingredients by 38.2% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in MGP Ingredients in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 672.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. 95.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MGPI. SunTrust Banks raised shares of MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, April 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of MGP Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. National Securities began coverage on shares of MGP Ingredients in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MGP Ingredients from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.25.

In other MGP Ingredients news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total value of $381,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,802.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders sold a total of 33,021 shares of company stock worth $1,239,196 over the last three months. 24.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MGP Ingredients stock opened at $35.53 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $600.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 1.67. MGP Ingredients Inc has a 12 month low of $21.64 and a 12 month high of $69.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 5.86 and a quick ratio of 2.41.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $99.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.77 million. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 17.47%. MGP Ingredients’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. Analysts anticipate that MGP Ingredients Inc will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.15%.

About MGP Ingredients

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, and specialty wheat proteins and starch food ingredients. It operates in two segments, Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

