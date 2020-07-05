22,073 Shares in Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) Acquired by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 22,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGEN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Precigen during the 1st quarter valued at $1,029,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Precigen during the first quarter worth $12,693,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Precigen during the first quarter worth $23,142,000. AXA acquired a new stake in Precigen during the first quarter valued at $1,493,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Precigen in the first quarter valued at about $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Precigen news, CFO Rick L. Sterling sold 7,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $34,285.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 295,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,330,164. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Donald P. Lehr sold 8,428 shares of Precigen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $37,926.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 239,986 shares in the company, valued at $1,079,937. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 50.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PGEN. ValuEngine upgraded Precigen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Precigen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Precigen in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Precigen in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Precigen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.95.

PGEN opened at $4.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $829.96 million, a P/E ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.57. Precigen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.26 and a twelve month high of $8.70.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $29.84 million during the quarter. Precigen had a negative net margin of 300.01% and a negative return on equity of 81.74%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Precigen, Inc engages in the engineering and industrialization of biology in the United States. The company, through a suite of proprietary and complementary technologies, designs, builds, and regulates gene programs, which are DNA sequences that consist of key genetic components. It provides reproductive technologies and other genetic processes to cattle breeders and producers; biological insect control solutions; technologies for non-browning apple without the use of artificial additives; genetically engineered swine for medical and genetic research; commercial aquaculture products; and preservation and cloning technologies.

