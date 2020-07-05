New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Lowers Stake in American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lowered its stake in shares of American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) by 19.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,500 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAL. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 1,290.4% during the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 3,131,001 shares of the airline’s stock worth $38,167,000 after buying an additional 2,905,806 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,636,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the 1st quarter valued at $13,094,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter valued at $24,255,000. Finally, Terril Brothers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 3,556.5% in the 1st quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. now owns 701,141 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $8,547,000 after purchasing an additional 681,966 shares in the last quarter. 69.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $10.00 to $1.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James lowered shares of American Airlines Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $18.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.56.

Shares of American Airlines Group stock opened at $12.50 on Friday. American Airlines Group Inc has a 1 year low of $8.25 and a 1 year high of $34.99. The company has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.55.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The airline reported ($2.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.16) by ($0.49). American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 124.31% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. The business had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc will post -15.38 earnings per share for the current year.

American Airlines Group Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

