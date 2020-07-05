New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Decreases Stock Position in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reduced its position in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) by 20.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,050 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in Newell Brands by 48.1% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 88,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 28,900 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 76.0% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 364,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,844,000 after acquiring an additional 157,549 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 6.4% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 285,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,789,000 after acquiring an additional 17,113 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 5.7% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 425,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,645,000 after acquiring an additional 22,805 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 54.6% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 510,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,785,000 after acquiring an additional 180,424 shares during the period. 98.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

NYSE:NWL opened at $15.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90. Newell Brands Inc has a 52-week low of $10.44 and a 52-week high of $20.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.59 and a 200 day moving average of $15.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 9.55% and a negative net margin of 46.92%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.45%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Newell Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. TheStreet lowered Newell Brands from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Newell Brands from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Newell Brands from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Newell Brands from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.75.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company's Live segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware and cutlery, food storage and home storage products, fresh preserving products, and home fragrance products; and baby gear, infant care, and health products primarily under Aprica, Baby Jogger, Ball, Calphalon, Chesapeake Bay Candle, Crock-Pot, FoodSaver, Graco, Mr.

Read More: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL).

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.