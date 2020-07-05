New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 3,150 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board cut its position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 20.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,150 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 47,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,970,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,251,000 after acquiring an additional 280,463 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 317.4% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 106,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,790,000 after acquiring an additional 80,618 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 668.4% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,798,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564,100 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,948,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,281,000 after acquiring an additional 607,012 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director M Leanne Lachman bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.59 per share, with a total value of $106,770.00. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley upped their target price on Lincoln National from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Lincoln National from $66.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Citigroup cut Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Lincoln National from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.90.

Shares of LNC opened at $34.61 on Friday. Lincoln National Co. has a 12-month low of $16.11 and a 12-month high of $67.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 2.28.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.07. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 3.72%. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post 8.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is presently 18.39%.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

