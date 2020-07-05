ICU Medical, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ICUI) Shares Purchased by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of ICU Medical, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 2.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,571 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in ICU Medical were worth $5,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in ICU Medical by 1,272.7% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 151 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in ICU Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of ICU Medical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of ICU Medical by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 360 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in ICU Medical during the first quarter worth $93,000. 93.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ICUI stock opened at $186.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.38 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $187.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.62. ICU Medical, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $148.89 and a 12 month high of $259.72.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.18. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 6.87%. The company had revenue of $328.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.58 EPS. ICU Medical’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that ICU Medical, Incorporated will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ICU Medical news, Director Robert S. Swinney sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.15, for a total transaction of $310,725.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,392,408.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director George A. Lopez sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.02, for a total transaction of $1,850,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 340,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,085,159.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,169 shares of company stock valued at $9,310,440 over the last ninety days. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of ICU Medical from $215.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine lowered ICU Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. CJS Securities upgraded ICU Medical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of ICU Medical from $206.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ICU Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.67.

ICU Medical, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in vascular therapy, critical care, and oncology applications worldwide. It offers infusion therapy products comprising a tube running from a bottle or plastic bag containing a solution to a catheter inserted in a patient's vein.

