Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) Shares Acquired by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 177,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 3,510 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.10% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $5,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KNX. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 76,821 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 688,826 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,687,000 after acquiring an additional 295,288 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,041 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 22,638 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the fourth quarter valued at $2,798,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.79, for a total transaction of $1,839,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,023 shares in the company, valued at $74,426.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Wayne Yu sold 2,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $115,401.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $673,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 344,035 shares of company stock worth $13,309,714. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KNX opened at $42.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.36. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $27.54 and a 1 year high of $43.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.78.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 6.02%. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.75%.

Several analysts have issued reports on KNX shares. TheStreet upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Knight-Swift Transportation has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.67.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

