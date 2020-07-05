HighTower Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 28,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,000. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GWX. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $87,000.

Get SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF alerts:

GWX opened at $27.49 on Friday. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $18.99 and a 12 month high of $32.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.46.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.