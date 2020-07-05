FDx Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 40,000 Dmc Global Inc (NASDAQ:BOOM)

FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dmc Global Inc (NASDAQ:BOOM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 40,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Dmc Global by 559.7% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 42,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 36,468 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Dmc Global during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Dmc Global by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Dmc Global during the 1st quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in Dmc Global by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 250,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,757,000 after purchasing an additional 79,428 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Dmc Global stock opened at $27.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.30 and a 200 day moving average of $33.12. The firm has a market cap of $406.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.09. Dmc Global Inc has a 1 year low of $20.15 and a 1 year high of $66.76.

Dmc Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $73.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.87 million. Dmc Global had a return on equity of 27.05% and a net margin of 6.21%. The firm’s revenue was down 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dmc Global Inc will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

BOOM has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Dmc Global from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Dmc Global from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Roth Capital lowered shares of Dmc Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dmc Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dmc Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.40.

Dmc Global Profile

DMC Global Inc engages in technical product and process businesses serving the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, industrial refrigeration, and other industries.

