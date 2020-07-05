Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) Shares Purchased by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,485 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.14% of Oshkosh worth $6,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Oshkosh in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Oshkosh by 648.0% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Oshkosh in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oshkosh in the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Oshkosh in the first quarter valued at $64,000. 93.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oshkosh stock opened at $71.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.34. Oshkosh Corp has a 52 week low of $46.72 and a 52 week high of $95.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.25. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 6.02%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Oshkosh Corp will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on OSK shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Oshkosh from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. TheStreet upgraded Oshkosh from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Oshkosh from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on Oshkosh in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.69.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

